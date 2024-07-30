Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 4,133 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $17,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 820.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

WST stock opened at $287.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.32. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $265.00 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.