Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,526 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 103,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $16,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 492.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 14,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 8,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $118.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $171.73.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.86.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

