Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 8,395 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Kirby worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kirby in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 28.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Kirby from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.80.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,657. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,657. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,533.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,643 shares of company stock worth $3,822,543. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

Kirby stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,772. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $130.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.96.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

