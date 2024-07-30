Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 9,077 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of FirstCash worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in FirstCash by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,181 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in FirstCash by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total transaction of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares in the company, valued at $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 720,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $85,000,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,746,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,556,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $233,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,078.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Loop Capital upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

FirstCash stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,530. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.09. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.05 and a 12 month high of $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.62.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

