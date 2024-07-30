Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 895,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 397,606 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 376,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,047,000 after buying an additional 53,577 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5,613.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 169,425 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 904,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,294,000 after buying an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Guggenheim raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.17.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. The stock had a trading volume of 395,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,374. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

