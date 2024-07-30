Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.600-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.60-3.70 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.17.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 1.1 %

PEG traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.77. The company had a trading volume of 642,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $95,561.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,500,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.