Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.50-$16.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $16.92. Public Storage also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 16.500-16.850 EPS.

PSA stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,572. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $314.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.99%.

PSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $310.55.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

