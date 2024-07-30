PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of PulteGroup worth $13,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.14.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PulteGroup stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $132.98. The company had a trading volume of 100,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.79. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.61. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $134.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Featured Stories

