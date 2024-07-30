Q2 (QTWO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Q2 to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Q2 has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $165.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.58 million. On average, analysts expect Q2 to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO opened at $67.85 on Tuesday. Q2 has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity at Q2

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $36,633.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 420,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,739,675.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 27,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $1,703,272.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750,314 shares in the company, valued at $46,902,128.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $36,633.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 420,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,739,675.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,637 shares of company stock worth $5,224,320 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Q2 from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

