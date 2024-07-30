Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.750-1.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Qorvo also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.75-1.95 EPS.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.46. 2,788,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,418. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $130.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of -163.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.78 and its 200 day moving average is $110.62.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Qorvo from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Qorvo from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Qorvo from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $114.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at $20,544,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,527,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at $19,016,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $472,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,544,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,372 shares of company stock worth $4,517,858. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

