Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.50.

Qualys Price Performance

Qualys stock opened at $145.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.11 and its 200 day moving average is $160.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.49. Qualys has a one year low of $131.07 and a one year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,523,284.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total transaction of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares in the company, valued at $25,523,284.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,027 shares of company stock worth $4,216,326 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,748,000 after buying an additional 83,504 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 9.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 809,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,365,000 after buying an additional 72,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Qualys by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,439 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Qualys by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,743,000 after purchasing an additional 169,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,434 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

