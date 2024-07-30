Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Quanta Services stock opened at $256.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.80. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.98%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,438,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $526,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,777,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 20,298.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,057,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,496 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $227,218,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 10.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,643,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,042,000 after acquiring an additional 643,011 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

