Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 3,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 968,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quantum Computing by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 14,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUBT traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. The stock had a trading volume of 738,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,562. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.77. Quantum Computing has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.63.

Quantum Computing ( NASDAQ:QUBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

