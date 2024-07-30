Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Short Interest Update

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 524,300 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the June 30th total of 429,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Radware by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 1st quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Radware by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

RDWR traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,958. Radware has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $20.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a market capitalization of $826.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Radware had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Radware will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDWR. StockNews.com lowered Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for cloud, on-premises, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Radware's Core Business and The Hawks' Business. It offers DefensePro provides automated DDoS protection; Radware Kubernetes, a web application firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

