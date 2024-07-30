Rand Capital (RAND) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The asset manager reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 76.21%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter.

Rand Capital stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. The stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260. Rand Capital has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 28.32 and a quick ratio of 28.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Rand Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

