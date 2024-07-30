Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.36

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.36 and last traded at $41.12, with a volume of 1526170 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

