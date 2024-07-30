Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 181.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Realty Income by 15.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 171,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,301,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,343,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,124,000 after purchasing an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 330,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,987,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,076,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.1 %

Realty Income stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 763,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,992. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $61.53. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.59%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

