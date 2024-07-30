Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 0.1%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.42 and last traded at $58.28. Approximately 886,005 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,062,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.21.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

