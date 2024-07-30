Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/29/2024 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $136.00 to $126.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Teradyne was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2024 – Teradyne was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2024 – Teradyne had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $185.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Teradyne had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2024 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Teradyne was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $136.00 price target on the stock.

7/18/2024 – Teradyne was downgraded by analysts at Northland Capmk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/16/2024 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $120.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $112.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $160.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Teradyne had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $130.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TER stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,440. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.63. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

