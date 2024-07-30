Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/25/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $68.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $62.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $64.00 to $54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $55.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $58.00 to $53.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $58.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $64.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $71.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $74.60 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $72.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $74.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $72.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $54.50 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $2,865.00 to $58.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $3,600.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $61.40 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $67.38 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $30.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $3,050.00.

7/9/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $3,400.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3,270.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/4/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/28/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00.

6/27/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $74.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/26/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $3,600.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

6/18/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $73.36 to $77.76. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/13/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.60 price target on the stock.

6/3/2024 – Chipotle Mexican Grill had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CMG traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.57. 23,426,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,390,473. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.05. The company has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

