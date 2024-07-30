Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Reddit from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Reddit from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Reddit from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Reddit from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Reddit from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of 63.47.

Shares of RDDT opened at 59.98 on Friday. Reddit has a 52 week low of 37.35 and a 52 week high of 78.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of 63.12.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The firm had revenue of 243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 213.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Reddit will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,493,103.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 40,618,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 42,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,493,103.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 40,618,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Seong Lee sold 20,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 1,180,803.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 15,283,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,357,090.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter worth $103,051,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter worth $82,167,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Reddit by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,663,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,288,000 after acquiring an additional 153,282 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at $37,015,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit in the first quarter valued at $36,990,000.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

