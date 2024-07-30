Redmile Group LLC Buys 295,164 Shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)

Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,264,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295,164 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in 89bio were worth $26,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in 89bio by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in 89bio by 349.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter worth $117,000.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of 89bio stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.20. The stock had a trading volume of 555,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,870. The company has a current ratio of 15.03, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $905.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.10. 89bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

