Redmile Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,027,669 Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,027,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,798,000. Silence Therapeutics accounts for 1.6% of Redmile Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Redmile Group LLC owned about 6.77% of Silence Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 116.7% in the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,105,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 595,250 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its holdings in Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after buying an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SLN traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $20.60. 72,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,261. Silence Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.56 million, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 131.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SLN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLN

Silence Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.