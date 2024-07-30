Redmile Group LLC Invests $9.11 Million in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $39.28. 940,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,591. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.37 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 79.67% and a negative return on equity of 160.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 284.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,375,801.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $1,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 136,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,801.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 78,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $3,341,711.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,261,880.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.