Redmile Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Redmile Group LLC cut its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,037,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,288 shares during the quarter. LivaNova makes up about 2.1% of Redmile Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $58,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivaNova during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in LivaNova by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivaNova Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of LIVN traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 870,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,141. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -87.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIVN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at LivaNova

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

