Redmile Group LLC Sells 468,002 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Redmile Group LLC trimmed its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,002 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC owned about 0.35% of Catalent worth $35,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Catalent Stock Performance

Catalent stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,668,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,935. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.67, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Catalent

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Catalent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

