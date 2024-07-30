Redmile Group LLC Sells 9,895 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Redmile Group LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. UBS Group raised their target price on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.05.

Stryker Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.34 on Monday, hitting $333.01. 1,719,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.49.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

