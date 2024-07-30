Redmile Group LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB)

Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 411,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,000. Redmile Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Standard BioTools as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 215.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,034,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900,104 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,993,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,993,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,103,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,874,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 88,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Standard BioTools news, Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,475,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,327,618.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,102,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,304. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAB has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Standard BioTools in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Standard BioTools in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target for the company.

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

LAB traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,746. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $829.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 144.74%. The firm had revenue of $45.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Standard BioTools Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

Featured Stories

