REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Director Argeris N. Karabelas Sells 11,000 Shares

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $165,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,741.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

REGENXBIO Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of REGENXBIO stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 649,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,017. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $703.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 299.96% and a negative return on equity of 70.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in REGENXBIO by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

