Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.64.

Several research firms recently commented on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $221.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $135.07 and a 1 year high of $223.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.32.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

