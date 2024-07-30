Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Relx by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,813,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,705 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Relx by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,842,000 after buying an additional 399,101 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at $12,255,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $4,664,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of RELX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 200,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,082. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx Plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

