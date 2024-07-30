Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.420-1.490 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$635.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $636.6 million. Repligen also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.42-1.49 EPS.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of RGEN stock traded up $18.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,427,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,272. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.79 and a 200-day moving average of $166.21. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 622.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.96. Repligen has a 52 week low of $110.45 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 3.95%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Repligen from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Insider Transactions at Repligen

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,495,162.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus purchased 1,615 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.08 per share, with a total value of $248,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,495,162.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

