Research Analysts’ Upgrades for July 30th (ADVM, AFRM, ALX, AON, AROW, ASML, BMRN, BV, COLL, FUNC)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, July 30th:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

AON (NYSE:AON) was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an underperform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $380.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $313.00.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. Robert W. Baird currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) was upgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a neutral rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $268.00 price target on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus currently has $145.00 price target on the stock.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

RTX (NYSE:RTX) was upgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $134.00 price target on the stock.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $90.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $62.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $102.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $60.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $52.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

