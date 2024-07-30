Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for International Paper (IP)

International Paper (NYSE: IP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/25/2024 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/16/2024 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2024 – International Paper is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock.

6/28/2024 – International Paper was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/27/2024 – International Paper had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

International Paper Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.92. 3,609,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,813,571. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 377.55%.

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,383.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $129,630 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

