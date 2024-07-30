Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) rose 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.16. Approximately 892,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,046,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.