Revolve Group (RVLV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Revolve Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Revolve Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Revolve Group Stock Performance
Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
