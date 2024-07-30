Ripio Credit Network Achieves Market Cap of $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $2,412.40 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66,245.40 or 0.99964385 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011447 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006980 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00070824 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

