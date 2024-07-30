Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.91.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Roblox by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 49,827 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 45,237 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RBLX stock opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $47.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 1.59.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
