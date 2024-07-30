Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $75.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.79% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ON. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.96.

Onsemi Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of ON traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,728,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,736. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.19. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Onsemi’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Onsemi by 5,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Onsemi by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

