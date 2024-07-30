Royal Bank of Canada Increases Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $105.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCK. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.21.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $86.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. Crown has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $94.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,470.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,659,320 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Crown by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

