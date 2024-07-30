RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Insider Shane G. Eddy Sells 6,741 Shares

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) insider Shane G. Eddy sold 6,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $773,597.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.88. 6,023,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,421,491. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $117.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Melius Research boosted their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

