RTX (NYSE:RTX) PT Raised to $115.00

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Melius Research increased their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.59.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $114.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.60. RTX has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $115.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RTX will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 96.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $672,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in RTX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

