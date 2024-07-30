Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.33

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.33 and last traded at $61.27, with a volume of 33226 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,397,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,283,000 after acquiring an additional 198,945 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ryan Specialty by 28.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,937,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,505 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,771,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,809,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,242,000 after acquiring an additional 158,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,925,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,886,000 after purchasing an additional 488,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.