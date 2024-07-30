Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Gap Down to $10.81

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.81, but opened at $10.23. Sage Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 83,772 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 37,691 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the second quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 136,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 28,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

