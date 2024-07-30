Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAIA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 26,722.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 30,998 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Saia by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAIA. Benchmark cut their price target on Saia from $575.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Saia from $445.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $618.00 to $541.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $490.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $386.21 on Tuesday. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.26 and a twelve month high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $447.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $493.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also

