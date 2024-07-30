Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) were up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $406.47 and last traded at $402.88. Approximately 57,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 395,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $386.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $475.00 to $416.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Saia from $501.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.18.

Get Saia alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SAIA

Saia Trading Up 3.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $447.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $493.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Saia by 5.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Saia by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Saia by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Saia by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Saia by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

About Saia

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.