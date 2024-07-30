Sanctum Infinity (INF) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.55 Million

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. Sanctum Infinity has a market capitalization of $287.39 million and approximately $10.55 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be purchased for $220.78 or 0.00334669 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sanctum Infinity has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Sanctum Infinity

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,301,702 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso. The official website for Sanctum Infinity is app.sanctum.so/infinity. The official message board for Sanctum Infinity is medium.com/@soceanfinance.

Buying and Selling Sanctum Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,302,025.13739912. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 224.15397883 USD and is down -4.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $13,306,717.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sanctum Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sanctum Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

