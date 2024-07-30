Sands China (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.40

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 147599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sands China in a research report on Sunday, April 14th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47.

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

