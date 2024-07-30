Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.30-$1.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SANM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Sanmina Price Performance

Sanmina stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.94. 223,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,762. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $43.40 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,575.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sanmina news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

