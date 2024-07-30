SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Windacre Partnership LLC

Windacre Partnership LLC cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,864,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147,400 shares during the quarter. SAP comprises approximately 5.0% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $363,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SAP by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

SAP Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAP traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.74. 1,045,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $214.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. SAP’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Barclays cut their price objective on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.17.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

